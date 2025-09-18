Rising Star: Sachin Yadav Shines in World Javelin

Sachin Yadav, a formidable figure in the world of javelin, has taken the athletic scene by storm. On his debut at the World Championships in Tokyo, the 25-year-old finished fourth, outshining the likes of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and other global stars.

Hailing from Khekra village, Yadav's path has been a tale of determination and talent. In his earlier years, he trained without a formal coach, guided only by his neighbor Sandeep Yadav, who identified his potential in cricket. Despite financial challenges following an injury, Yadav's hard work paid off.

His journey reached a milestone this year, achieving personal bests and earning accolades. Yadav's performance is being hailed as a beacon for Indian javelin, with experts optimistic about his future contributions to the sport.

