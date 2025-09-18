Left Menu

Rising Star: Sachin Yadav Shines in World Javelin

Sachin Yadav, an emerging javelin athlete from India's Uttar Pradesh, has stunned the athletic world by finishing fourth at the World Championships in Tokyo. His journey from a small village to the global stage, overcoming injuries and limited resources, highlights his perseverance and potential in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:16 IST
Rising Star: Sachin Yadav Shines in World Javelin
Sachin Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Yadav, a formidable figure in the world of javelin, has taken the athletic scene by storm. On his debut at the World Championships in Tokyo, the 25-year-old finished fourth, outshining the likes of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and other global stars.

Hailing from Khekra village, Yadav's path has been a tale of determination and talent. In his earlier years, he trained without a formal coach, guided only by his neighbor Sandeep Yadav, who identified his potential in cricket. Despite financial challenges following an injury, Yadav's hard work paid off.

His journey reached a milestone this year, achieving personal bests and earning accolades. Yadav's performance is being hailed as a beacon for Indian javelin, with experts optimistic about his future contributions to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

 Global
2
Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

 India
3
Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

 Global
4
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025