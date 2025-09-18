Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Rapid T20 Triumph

Sri Lanka achieved a total of 171/4 in 18.4 overs with standout performances from Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis. Despite early wickets, their innings saw a strong finish bolstered by significant extras. Afghanistan's bowlers, including Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, struggled to contain the run flow effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:54 IST
In a gripping cricket match, Sri Lanka posted a formidable total of 171/4 against Afghanistan in just 18.4 overs. Kusal Mendis shone with an unbeaten 74, while Pathum Nissanka departed early, adding only 6 runs.

Despite the fall of early wickets, Sri Lanka's innings stabilized as Kamindu Mendis, remaining not out on 26, supported Kusal Mendis. Their efforts were complemented by a notable 16 extra runs, primarily from wide deliveries.

Afghanistan's bowlers, notably Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, faced challenges as Sri Lanka maintained a steady run rate, ensuring a commanding position. The bowling figures reveal struggles, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman unable to stem the flow of runs.

