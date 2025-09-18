Sri Lanka's Rapid T20 Triumph

In a gripping cricket match, Sri Lanka posted a formidable total of 171/4 against Afghanistan in just 18.4 overs. Kusal Mendis shone with an unbeaten 74, while Pathum Nissanka departed early, adding only 6 runs.

Despite the fall of early wickets, Sri Lanka's innings stabilized as Kamindu Mendis, remaining not out on 26, supported Kusal Mendis. Their efforts were complemented by a notable 16 extra runs, primarily from wide deliveries.

Afghanistan's bowlers, notably Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, faced challenges as Sri Lanka maintained a steady run rate, ensuring a commanding position. The bowling figures reveal struggles, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman unable to stem the flow of runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)