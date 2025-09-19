Left Menu

Wolverhampton Wanderers Extend Vitor Pereira's Contract Despite Tough Start

Wolverhampton Wanderers have extended manager Vitor Pereira's contract for three years, even though the team is at the bottom of the Premier League. Pereira, who joined in December, helped the team avoid relegation last season. Chairman Jeff Shi emphasized stability and support for Pereira's long-term plans.

Wolverhampton Wanderers announced they have extended manager Vitor Pereira's contract for another three years, even though the team is currently at the bottom of the Premier League table. Despite losing the first four matches of the season, the club expressed confidence in Pereira's leadership.

The 57-year-old Portuguese manager had initially joined the West Midlands side on an 18-month contract last December, replacing Gary O'Neil. Last season, Pereira guided Wolves to a 16th-place finish, steering them away from relegation fears with a successful run of six consecutive victories.

Wolves Chairman Jeff Shi expressed his support for Pereira, stating, "Vitor has made a very positive impact during his time at Wolves. We believe now is a time for stability, allowing Vitor to work effectively with the squad and build chemistry with new players. We are committed to supporting him and his staff." Wolves are set to face Leeds United in their upcoming league match on Saturday.

