Rain Halts Ireland vs. England T20 Showdown

Persistent rain on the Irish coast led to the cancellation of the second Twenty20 cricket match between Ireland and England without a single ball being bowled.

The sell-out crowd of about 4,500 fans at Malahide faced disappointment as weather conditions played spoilsport.

England, securing their lead in the series thanks to a previous victory powered by Phil Salt's impressive 89-run innings, faces Ireland again in Sunday's final game at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)