Rain Halts Ireland vs. England T20 Showdown

The second T20 cricket match between Ireland and England was abandoned due to rain, leaving fans disappointed. The cancellation means England maintains their lead and looks forward to the final game, buoyed by Phil Salt's performance in the first match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:36 IST
Persistent rain on the Irish coast led to the cancellation of the second Twenty20 cricket match between Ireland and England without a single ball being bowled.

The sell-out crowd of about 4,500 fans at Malahide faced disappointment as weather conditions played spoilsport.

England, securing their lead in the series thanks to a previous victory powered by Phil Salt's impressive 89-run innings, faces Ireland again in Sunday's final game at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

