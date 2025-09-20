Olympic Neutrality: Russians Compete Without National Identity

The upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Games will see Russian athletes competing under the Individual Neutral Athlete designation, as confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This decision mirrors the approach taken at last year's Paris Games.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry emphasized that the continuation of this neutral status means Russian athletes without military ties or public support for the Ukraine invasion can participate. The restrictions follow the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee in 2023 for violating the Olympic charter.

While tensions rise over conflicts involving Israel and Ukraine, the IOC ensured that Israeli athletes were never considered for exclusion. Safety and security remain top priorities for event organizers amidst growing global unrest. The Games will proceed from February 6-22 in northern Italy.