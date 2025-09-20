Anna Hall Strikes Gold: A Triumph in World Heptathlon

Anna Hall achieved a significant milestone by winning the heptathlon 800 metres in two minutes 06.08 seconds at the world championships on Saturday, clinching her first global gold medal. This victory marks the return of the world title to the United States for the first time since 1993.

The 24-year-old athlete, who previously claimed bronze in Eugene in 2022 and silver in Budapest in 2023, ascended to the top of the podium with a total of 6,888 points after leading the competition for much of the two-day event.

Ireland's Kate O'Connor secured second place with a national record of 6,714 points, while Britain's defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and American Taliyah Brooks shared the bronze, both tallying 6,581 points. Notably, Belgium's Nafi Thiam, a triple Olympic champion, withdrew after a disappointing long jump ended her medal chances.

