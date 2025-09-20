Left Menu

Anna Hall Strikes Gold: A Triumph in World Heptathlon

Anna Hall won the heptathlon 800 metres in 2 minutes 06.08 seconds at the world championships, earning her first global gold medal. She brought the world title back to the US, beating Ireland's Kate O'Connor and Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson. Hall scored 6,888 points, leading the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:04 IST
Anna Hall Strikes Gold: A Triumph in World Heptathlon
  • Country:
  • Japan

Anna Hall achieved a significant milestone by winning the heptathlon 800 metres in two minutes 06.08 seconds at the world championships on Saturday, clinching her first global gold medal. This victory marks the return of the world title to the United States for the first time since 1993.

The 24-year-old athlete, who previously claimed bronze in Eugene in 2022 and silver in Budapest in 2023, ascended to the top of the podium with a total of 6,888 points after leading the competition for much of the two-day event.

Ireland's Kate O'Connor secured second place with a national record of 6,714 points, while Britain's defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and American Taliyah Brooks shared the bronze, both tallying 6,581 points. Notably, Belgium's Nafi Thiam, a triple Olympic champion, withdrew after a disappointing long jump ended her medal chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025