Last-Throw Triumph: Schilder Grabs Gold in World Shot Put

In a dramatic showdown at the women's world shot put finals, Jessica Schilder from the Netherlands clinched the gold with an astonishing last throw, reaching 20.29 meters. This feat dashed American Chase Jackson's hopes for a third consecutive title, relegating her to silver with a throw of 20.21 meters.

Maddison-Lee Wesche of New Zealand captured the bronze with a personal best first-round effort of 20.06 meters. For much of the competition, Wesche held the lead, believing it would secure gold, only to be surpassed by the late surges of Schilder and Jackson.

Reflecting on her victory, Schilder expressed overwhelming joy. Jackson noted the fierce competition pushed her to her limits while Wesche aimed for even greater achievements, thanking her coach and team for their support in reaching new milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)