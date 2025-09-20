Dramatic Draw: El-Arabi's Last-Minute Heroics Save Nantes

In a dramatic turn of events, Youssef El-Arabi became the savior for Nantes by scoring six minutes into stoppage time, ensuring a 2-2 draw against Rennes in their Ligue 1 match on Saturday.

Rennes initially seized control with first-half goals by Estéban Lepaul and Ludovic Blas, setting a challenging stage for Nantes.

Nantes fought back as Junior Mwanga scored midway through the second half. When Matthis Abline's penalty was saved, victory seemed elusive. However, a lapse in Rennes' defense gave El-Arabi the chance to net his first goal for Nantes.

(With inputs from agencies.)