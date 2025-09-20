Fielding Woes Overshadow India's ODI Series Preparations

Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team, emphasized that the ODI series against Australia was more about refining team dynamics ahead of the impending World Cup than clinching the series win.

An opportunity for India's historic series win in the final was hampered by a 43-run defeat. Despite this setback, Mandhana stressed the importance of using Australia as a benchmark to assess the team's vulnerabilities. Fielding inconsistencies, previously sharp in England, surfaced prominently, with over 12 catches dropped.

Mandhana, the series top scorer, downplayed concerns of being over-reliant, highlighting the squad's collective potential. While cautious about revealing World Cup plans, Mandhana assured flexible strategies adapted to match conditions.

