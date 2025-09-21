Harry Kane's Hat Trick Headlines Bayern's Triumph at Hoffenheim
Harry Kane scored his second hat trick of the season, leading Bayern Munich to a 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim for an impeccable Bundesliga start. Despite early dominance by Hoffenheim, Bayern capitalized with Kane's goals. Bayern maintains a perfect record, but injury concerns arise with defender Kim Min-jae.
Harry Kane once again stole the spotlight as he scored his second hat trick of the season, guiding Bayern Munich to a formidable 4-1 victory against Hoffenheim.
This win marks the best start any team has achieved in the Bundesliga after four rounds since the league's inception in 1963. Despite Hoffenheim's early dominance, pivotal goals by Kane secured the win for Bayern.
Adding to their remarkable record, Bayern faces potential challenges with injuries, including a suspected calf injury for defender Kim Min-jae, alongside already missing key players due to injuries.
