Left Menu

Ashwin Backs Pycroft Amid Handshake Controversy

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin supports match referee Andy Pycroft against Pakistan's criticism regarding a post-match handshake controversy. The Indian team decided to skip the handshake after an Asia Cup match with Pakistan, a policy conveyed to the referee. The ICC dismissed Pakistan's demands against Pycroft and maintained his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:01 IST
Ashwin Backs Pycroft Amid Handshake Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a post-match handshake controversy, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin stood by match referee Andy Pycroft, amid vocal disapproval from Pakistan. Ashwin commended Pycroft for averting unnecessary drama by understanding India's pre-informed decision, dismissing claims of misconduct labelled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The incident unfolded when India chose not to engage in the customary handshake following their Asia Cup clash with Pakistan, a policy decision conveyed to Pycroft prior to the match. Despite Pakistan's requests for Pycroft's removal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) supported their referee, dismissing any breach of conduct allegations.

Pakistan's demands included an apology from Pycroft, which Ashwin criticized as baseless. The ICC clarified that Pycroft merely regretted the miscommunication but confirmed no apology was issued. The governing body stressed Pycroft's assigned role for the upcoming India-Pakistan Super 4s match, underscoring its stance against bowing to pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
2
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global
3
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
4
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025