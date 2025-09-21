Ashwin Backs Pycroft Amid Handshake Controversy
Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin supports match referee Andy Pycroft against Pakistan's criticism regarding a post-match handshake controversy. The Indian team decided to skip the handshake after an Asia Cup match with Pakistan, a policy conveyed to the referee. The ICC dismissed Pakistan's demands against Pycroft and maintained his position.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a post-match handshake controversy, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin stood by match referee Andy Pycroft, amid vocal disapproval from Pakistan. Ashwin commended Pycroft for averting unnecessary drama by understanding India's pre-informed decision, dismissing claims of misconduct labelled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The incident unfolded when India chose not to engage in the customary handshake following their Asia Cup clash with Pakistan, a policy decision conveyed to Pycroft prior to the match. Despite Pakistan's requests for Pycroft's removal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) supported their referee, dismissing any breach of conduct allegations.
Pakistan's demands included an apology from Pycroft, which Ashwin criticized as baseless. The ICC clarified that Pycroft merely regretted the miscommunication but confirmed no apology was issued. The governing body stressed Pycroft's assigned role for the upcoming India-Pakistan Super 4s match, underscoring its stance against bowing to pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.
Suryakumar Yadav Leads India in Tense Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan
Rivalry Heats Up: Tensions Flare at Asia Cup's India-Pakistan Clash