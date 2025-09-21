Ashwin Backs Pycroft Amid Handshake Controversy

In the wake of a post-match handshake controversy, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin stood by match referee Andy Pycroft, amid vocal disapproval from Pakistan. Ashwin commended Pycroft for averting unnecessary drama by understanding India's pre-informed decision, dismissing claims of misconduct labelled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The incident unfolded when India chose not to engage in the customary handshake following their Asia Cup clash with Pakistan, a policy decision conveyed to Pycroft prior to the match. Despite Pakistan's requests for Pycroft's removal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) supported their referee, dismissing any breach of conduct allegations.

Pakistan's demands included an apology from Pycroft, which Ashwin criticized as baseless. The ICC clarified that Pycroft merely regretted the miscommunication but confirmed no apology was issued. The governing body stressed Pycroft's assigned role for the upcoming India-Pakistan Super 4s match, underscoring its stance against bowing to pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)