Peace Key to Tourism and Sports in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Peace is essential for the growth of tourism and sports in Jammu and Kashmir, asserted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking with reporters, Abdullah emphasized that without peace, initiatives like hosting day and night sports events would face challenges in attracting participation.

Abdullah launched the jersey of the Real Kashmir Football Club, underscoring peace as a core message. However, he clarified that maintaining peace is not within his government's domain, urging those responsible to fulfill their duties to establish harmony.

Focusing on sports infrastructure, Abdullah detailed efforts to develop facilities in various assembly segments, reflecting youth interests. Upcoming events like the Kashmir marathon invite participation from athletes nationwide. On infrastructure matters, Abdullah addressed issues with the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, assuring future road repairs.

