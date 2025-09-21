Left Menu

Piastri's Baku Blunder: Title Hopes in Jeopardy

Oscar Piastri crashed on the first lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, handing McLaren teammate Lando Norris a chance to cut Piastri's lead in the Formula 1 title race. After a false start, Piastri dropped to the back and crashed for the second day in Azerbaijan, impacting McLaren's constructors' title hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:55 IST
Piastri's Baku Blunder: Title Hopes in Jeopardy
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Oscar Piastri's early crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has put his Formula 1 title aspirations in jeopardy, creating an opportunity for his teammate Lando Norris to close the gap in the standings.

The McLaren driver suffered a setback right from the start, faltering at the line and subsequently dropping to the back of the field. His attempt to recover saw him crash into the barriers, marking his second accident in Baku after also crashing during qualifying.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris benefited from Piastri's misfortune, starting seventh after a tumultuous qualifying session. The incident poses a setback for McLaren's hopes in the constructors' championship, as Max Verstappen secured pole position for Red Bull.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global
2
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
3
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
4
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025