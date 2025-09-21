Left Menu

Storm Stalls Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Aditi Ashok held her T-19 position at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship before play was suspended due to dangerous weather. Leaders Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu couldn't start their second round, while Alison Lee and Narin An made strategic moves despite limited play.

Aditi Ashok
On the second day of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, inclement weather halted play, leaving Aditi Ashok at her T-19 standing with a score of 5-under.

Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu, the opening round leaders at 8-under, did not get a chance to start their second round. Alison Lee managed to play only three holes, but a birdie vaulted her into a joint lead.

Narin An, with two birdies in three holes, moved to a T-4 position, trailing the leaders by just one stroke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

