Storm Stalls Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

On the second day of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, inclement weather halted play, leaving Aditi Ashok at her T-19 standing with a score of 5-under.

Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu, the opening round leaders at 8-under, did not get a chance to start their second round. Alison Lee managed to play only three holes, but a birdie vaulted her into a joint lead.

Narin An, with two birdies in three holes, moved to a T-4 position, trailing the leaders by just one stroke.

(With inputs from agencies.)