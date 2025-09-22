Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Declares End to India-Pakistan Cricket 'Rivalry'

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav dismisses the idea of a rivalry between India and Pakistan in T20 cricket, citing India's dominant 12-3 record. He suggests that the term 'rivalry' is misused, pointing out the significant difference in standards between the two teams.

Updated: 22-09-2025 00:59 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Declares End to India-Pakistan Cricket 'Rivalry'
After India's emphatic victory over Pakistan, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has called for an end to labeling matches between the two cricketing nations as a 'rivalry.' Yadav pointed out India's dominance, having won 12 out of 15 T20I games against their neighbor.

In a press conference, a Pakistani journalist questioned the widening gap in performance levels. Yadav, with a smile, replied that the term 'rivalry' is misplaced when India consistently outperforms Pakistan.

The skipper emphasized that a true rivalry consists of evenly matched teams, which contrasts sharply with the actual performance records. India's overwhelming record speaks for itself, Yadav concluded before leaving the conference room confidently.

