Wallabies Aim to Break Eden Park Curse

Australia's Wallabies are gearing up for a daunting Rugby Championship clash against the formidable New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park, a venue historically unkind to visiting teams from across the Tasman.

Despite not having tasted victory there since 1986, Wallabies flyhalf Tane Edmed views it as "just another footy field," focusing instead on preparation and execution while acknowledging the All Blacks' prowess.

Australia leads the Championship standings by a narrow margin, and a win at Eden Park could knock the All Blacks out of the title race. The challenge, however, is monumental with Eden Park being a celebrated fortress for the New Zealand team.