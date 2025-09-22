Left Menu

Wallabies Aim to Break Eden Park Curse

Australia's Wallabies face a challenging Rugby Championship test against the New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park, a venue where they haven't won since 1986. Despite their underdog status, flyhalf Tane Edmed remains optimistic, emphasizing preparation and focus, while acknowledging the strength of the All Blacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:26 IST
Wallabies Aim to Break Eden Park Curse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Wallabies are gearing up for a daunting Rugby Championship clash against the formidable New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park, a venue historically unkind to visiting teams from across the Tasman.

Despite not having tasted victory there since 1986, Wallabies flyhalf Tane Edmed views it as "just another footy field," focusing instead on preparation and execution while acknowledging the All Blacks' prowess.

Australia leads the Championship standings by a narrow margin, and a win at Eden Park could knock the All Blacks out of the title race. The challenge, however, is monumental with Eden Park being a celebrated fortress for the New Zealand team.

TRENDING

1
Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

 Israel
2
Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

 India
3
Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025