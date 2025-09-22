Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata, Shares Nostalgia for Eden Gardens

Former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal in Ashok Nagar, Kolkata. Reflecting on his cricketing journey at Eden Gardens, he also expressed admiration for Sourav Ganguly. Harbhajan fondly recognized Kolkata's significant role in his career and extended best wishes for the city's festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:43 IST
Harbhajan Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartwarming gesture, former India cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh inaugurated the Sarbojonin Durgotsav Durga Puja pandal at Ashok Nagar in West Bengal.

The veteran off-spinner shared a poignant moment, reminiscing about his illustrious career at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, where he became the highest Test wicket-taker at the venue, securing 46 wickets in seven matches.

On this occasion, Harbhajan lauded ex-Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, expressing deep respect and referring to him as his 'elder brother.' He fondly acknowledged the city's influence on his life and prayed for Maa Durga's blessings on its people.

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

