Harbhajan Singh Inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata, Shares Nostalgia for Eden Gardens

In a heartwarming gesture, former India cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh inaugurated the Sarbojonin Durgotsav Durga Puja pandal at Ashok Nagar in West Bengal.

The veteran off-spinner shared a poignant moment, reminiscing about his illustrious career at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, where he became the highest Test wicket-taker at the venue, securing 46 wickets in seven matches.

On this occasion, Harbhajan lauded ex-Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, expressing deep respect and referring to him as his 'elder brother.' He fondly acknowledged the city's influence on his life and prayed for Maa Durga's blessings on its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)