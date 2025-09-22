Left Menu

Trinbago Knight Riders Make History with Fifth CPL Triumph

Trinbago Knight Riders clinched their fifth Caribbean Premier League title with a thrilling victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors. The final saw standout performances from Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, and Nicholas Pooran. The win solidifies TKR's status as the league's most successful team, marking a significant achievement for the franchise.

Trinbago Knight Riders. (Photo: CPL/TKR). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic showdown in Providence, Trinbago Knight Riders secured their fifth Caribbean Premier League title, defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets in a low-scoring final. Led by captain Nicholas Pooran, the team triumphed thanks to stellar performances from Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, and a supporting cast that delivered under pressure.

All-rounder Akeal Hosein shone brightly, claiming the 'Player of the Match' accolade with figures of 2/26 and finishing with a crucial 16 runs off just seven balls, ensuring victory for TKR. Seasoned veteran Kieron Pollard also contributed significantly, adding 21 runs from 12 balls and accumulating 383 runs throughout the tournament, earning him the 'Player of the Tournament' honor.

For Nicholas Pooran and head coach Dwayne Bravo, the victory held special meaning. Pooran, achieving his first CPL title as captain at his debut ground, spoke of overcoming past disappointments, while Bravo celebrated his first title as head coach. This historic triumph cements Trinbago Knight Riders as the CPL's most decorated team, highlighting their dominance in T20 cricket.

