Ousmane Dembele: PSG's Journey from Promise to Triumph

Ousmane Dembele's transformation at PSG culminated in a Champions League victory and a Ballon d’Or. Under Luis Enrique's guidance, Dembele evolved into a complete forward, contributing both offensively and defensively. His remarkable season has reshaped his legacy, making him the new face of French football triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:40 IST
Ousmane Dembele

Paris St Germain's first Champions League victory was marked by a defining moment at Munich's Allianz Arena, as Ousmane Dembele locked eyes with Inter Milan's goalkeeper, Yann Sommer.

This gaze symbolized Dembele's transformation into a formidable player, leading PSG to a resounding 5-0 victory. His performance this season has positioned him as a Ballon d'Or favorite, setting him apart in the world of football.

Since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2023, Dembele, under Spanish coach Luis Enrique, has evolved from a talented winger to a complete forward. His achievements on the field, including 35 goals in various competitions, and his relentless defensive actions have cemented his status as France's latest Ballon d'Or winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

