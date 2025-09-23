Paris St Germain's first Champions League victory was marked by a defining moment at Munich's Allianz Arena, as Ousmane Dembele locked eyes with Inter Milan's goalkeeper, Yann Sommer.

This gaze symbolized Dembele's transformation into a formidable player, leading PSG to a resounding 5-0 victory. His performance this season has positioned him as a Ballon d'Or favorite, setting him apart in the world of football.

Since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2023, Dembele, under Spanish coach Luis Enrique, has evolved from a talented winger to a complete forward. His achievements on the field, including 35 goals in various competitions, and his relentless defensive actions have cemented his status as France's latest Ballon d'Or winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)