Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly Lauds India’s Commanding Win Over Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly praised India for their convincing victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four stage. Expected to win the tournament, India triumphantly defeated Pakistan by six wickets, continuing their unbeaten run as they gear up to face Bangladesh next. Ganguly was also re-elected as Cricket Association of Bengal president unopposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:42 IST
Sourav Ganguly Lauds India’s Commanding Win Over Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup
Sourav Ganguly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly praised Team India for their emphatic victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue showcased a commanding performance, triumphing by six wickets in the Super Fours clash held in Dubai on Sunday.

Interviewed by ANI, Ganguly expressed his confidence in the team's potential, declaring India a strong contender for the championship. Despite Pakistan's impressive first innings total of 171/5, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's 58-run effort and Faheem Ashraf's brisk 20*, India successfully chased down the 172-run target backed by exquisite batting from Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

While Gill's orthodox approach and Sharma's daring strokes decimated Pakistan's bowling, the duo's 105-run opening stand shifted the pressure away from the middle order. As India eyes Bangladesh next, Pakistan will attempt to reclaim their form against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Ganguly was re-elected Cricket Association of Bengal president unopposed, replacing his brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi launches clean city initiative to keep public spaces defacement-free

Delhi launches clean city initiative to keep public spaces defacement-free

 India
2
Crucial Climbs in ICC Women's ODI Rankings Ahead of World Cup

Crucial Climbs in ICC Women's ODI Rankings Ahead of World Cup

 India
3
Power Surge: Stocks Soar as Nvidia Fuels AI Future

Power Surge: Stocks Soar as Nvidia Fuels AI Future

 South Korea
4
Oju Hydropower Project Clears Environmental Hurdle Amid Concerns

Oju Hydropower Project Clears Environmental Hurdle Amid Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025