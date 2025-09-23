Sourav Ganguly Lauds India’s Commanding Win Over Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup

In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly praised Team India for their emphatic victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue showcased a commanding performance, triumphing by six wickets in the Super Fours clash held in Dubai on Sunday.

Interviewed by ANI, Ganguly expressed his confidence in the team's potential, declaring India a strong contender for the championship. Despite Pakistan's impressive first innings total of 171/5, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's 58-run effort and Faheem Ashraf's brisk 20*, India successfully chased down the 172-run target backed by exquisite batting from Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

While Gill's orthodox approach and Sharma's daring strokes decimated Pakistan's bowling, the duo's 105-run opening stand shifted the pressure away from the middle order. As India eyes Bangladesh next, Pakistan will attempt to reclaim their form against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Ganguly was re-elected Cricket Association of Bengal president unopposed, replacing his brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)