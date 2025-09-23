Sourav Ganguly Lauds India’s Commanding Win Over Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly praised India for their convincing victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four stage. Expected to win the tournament, India triumphantly defeated Pakistan by six wickets, continuing their unbeaten run as they gear up to face Bangladesh next. Ganguly was also re-elected as Cricket Association of Bengal president unopposed.
In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly praised Team India for their emphatic victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue showcased a commanding performance, triumphing by six wickets in the Super Fours clash held in Dubai on Sunday.
Interviewed by ANI, Ganguly expressed his confidence in the team's potential, declaring India a strong contender for the championship. Despite Pakistan's impressive first innings total of 171/5, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's 58-run effort and Faheem Ashraf's brisk 20*, India successfully chased down the 172-run target backed by exquisite batting from Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.
While Gill's orthodox approach and Sharma's daring strokes decimated Pakistan's bowling, the duo's 105-run opening stand shifted the pressure away from the middle order. As India eyes Bangladesh next, Pakistan will attempt to reclaim their form against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Ganguly was re-elected Cricket Association of Bengal president unopposed, replacing his brother.
