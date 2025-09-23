Grace Harris Pulls Out of ODI World Cup Due to Injury

In a significant setback for Australia's cricket aspirations, all-rounder Grace Harris has been sidelined from the impending ODI World Cup owing to a calf injury. This unfortunate development dents the team's prospects of clinching what could be their record-setting eighth World Cup victory.

Media outlets report that Heather Graham, an all-rounder from Western Australia, has been enlisted to step in for Harris. The tournament is poised to commence in Guwahati on September 30, marking its debut under the co-hosting stewardship of India and Sri Lanka.

Harris sustained her injury while fielding during the final ODI in a series against India. Despite being a non-guaranteed starter, Harris might have played a crucial role amid the squad's ongoing injury woes. Replacement Graham brings with her limited international experience, having appeared in just one ODI and five T20Is.

(With inputs from agencies.)