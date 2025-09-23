Kidambi Srikanth Joins Hyderabad Pickleball League as Nandi Chargers Partner

India's legendary badminton player, Kidambi Srikanth, has made a noteworthy entry into the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL) by investing in and partnering with the Nandi Chargers franchise. This move is anticipated to elevate the burgeoning sport of pickleball, as it debuts in Hyderabad this October. Srikanth's impressive sports background adds a layer of prestige to the league.

With a remarkable track record of over a dozen international badminton titles, Srikanth has been a pivotal figure in India's ascent in the global badminton arena. Now, as he partners with the Nandi Chargers, Srikanth brings his champion mentality to the world of pickleball. 'I am truly excited to be part of the Hyderabad Pickleball League and to join hands with the Nandi Chargers,' he expressed, highlighting the sport's dynamic nature and its potential to captivate Indian audiences.

Anirudh Ponnala, the owner of Nandi Chargers, expressed enthusiasm over Srikanth's inclusion, citing his stature as one of India's preeminent badminton players. Ponnala believes that together, they will cultivate a franchise characterized by excellence and a competitive spirit. The league's inaugural season will see teams compete in weekly matches from October 10 to November 28, with the Nandi Chargers bidding to emerge as a fan-favorite with Srikanth's expertise on their side. (ANI)

