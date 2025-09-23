Reviving the Waves: Gobind Sagar Lake's Water Sports Comeback
Water sports activities are back in action at Gobind Sagar Lake, Bilaspur, after the monsoon break. Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Kumar, emphasized developing the area into an adventure sports hub, aiming to boost tourism and local business. More activities are planned to enhance visitor experience and safety.
Water sports enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as activities at Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur resumed on Tuesday, following a pause due to the monsoon rains.
Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Kumar, tested the offerings himself, expressing satisfaction with the speed boat and cruise rides. The district administration is eager to position Bilaspur as a key destination for adventure sports, including water and aero activities, to gain both national and international recognition.
To achieve this, efforts are underway to create a vibrant ecosystem that attracts tourists, supported by the area's accessibility via the Chandigarh-Manali highway and its natural beauty. The administration assures that safety and visitor convenience are top priorities, with plans to introduce further activities soon.
