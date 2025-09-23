Left Menu

Reviving the Waves: Gobind Sagar Lake's Water Sports Comeback

Water sports activities are back in action at Gobind Sagar Lake, Bilaspur, after the monsoon break. Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Kumar, emphasized developing the area into an adventure sports hub, aiming to boost tourism and local business. More activities are planned to enhance visitor experience and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:59 IST
Reviving the Waves: Gobind Sagar Lake's Water Sports Comeback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Water sports enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as activities at Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur resumed on Tuesday, following a pause due to the monsoon rains.

Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Kumar, tested the offerings himself, expressing satisfaction with the speed boat and cruise rides. The district administration is eager to position Bilaspur as a key destination for adventure sports, including water and aero activities, to gain both national and international recognition.

To achieve this, efforts are underway to create a vibrant ecosystem that attracts tourists, supported by the area's accessibility via the Chandigarh-Manali highway and its natural beauty. The administration assures that safety and visitor convenience are top priorities, with plans to introduce further activities soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

 Global
2
Delhi University Struggles with Mop-Up Admissions for BA Honours

Delhi University Struggles with Mop-Up Admissions for BA Honours

 India
3
Artemis 2: Countdown to Humanity's Next Moon Voyage

Artemis 2: Countdown to Humanity's Next Moon Voyage

 Global
4
Trump's Energy Diplomacy: Urging Allies to Ditch Russian Oil

Trump's Energy Diplomacy: Urging Allies to Ditch Russian Oil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025