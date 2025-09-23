Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka: High-Stakes Asia Cup Clash
Pakistan captain Salman Agha opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup's Super Fours match. Sri Lanka made two team changes, introducing Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne, while Pakistan kept its squad unchanged. The match promises thrilling cricket action.
In a crucial encounter at the Asia Cup, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours match on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka reshuffled their squad, making two key changes by including Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne for Dunith Wellalage and Kamil Mishara.
Contrarily, Pakistan chose stability by retaining their existing playing XI. As the teams prepare for a high-stakes clash, fans can look forward to an exciting day of cricket.
