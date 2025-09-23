Dinesh Karthik to Captain India at Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Cricket Hong Kong, China, has named seasoned Indian player Dinesh Karthik as the captain of Team India for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Scheduled from November 7 to November 9, Karthik's appointment brings extensive international experience and dynamic leadership, promising to invigorate the competition.

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China, expressed enthusiasm about the announcement, stating, "We are excited to have Dinesh Karthik lead Team India. His leadership skills and experience are invaluable assets, expected to draw fans globally to witness this cricketing extravaganza."

Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, emphasized Karthik's suitability, noting his charisma and ability to thrive under pressure. The Hong Kong Sixes continues to be a captivating short-format tournament, combining fast-paced cricket and international talent.