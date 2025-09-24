Ekitike's Joy Turns to Anguish with Late Red Card

Hugo Ekitike propelled Liverpool into the English League Cup's third round with a late winner against Southampton, only to see his celebrations dashed by a red card. This crucial goal, which he scored in the 85th minute, was soon overshadowed by his removal from the game due to a second yellow card for removing his shirt.

Liverpool's anticipation of a penalty shootout against second-tier Southampton was stopped short by Ekitike's strike, securing a 2-1 victory. This success marks Ekitike's fifth goal in eight matches since his high-profile transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. Nonetheless, Liverpool confirmed Ekitike's suspension for their upcoming Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

In the same match, Alexander Isak opened his goal tally for Liverpool after making a move from Newcastle, enhancing the team's prospects alongside Ekitike's contributions. Meanwhile, Chelsea narrowly avoided a Cup exit by overcoming Lincoln City, and Brighton cruised past Barnsley with a resounding 6-0 victory.

