UN Experts Urge FIFA and UEFA to Suspend Israel Over Genocide Allegations

A group of United Nations human rights experts has called on the world’s two largest football governing bodies, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), to suspend Israel from international football competitions. The demand comes amid mounting findings by international institutions that Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territory amount to genocide.

UN Findings and International Obligations

The call follows the United Nations Commission of Inquiry’s conclusion that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. This aligns with the International Court of Justice’s Interim Order of 26 January 2024, which reminded states of their legal duty to prevent and act against genocide.

According to the experts, the obligations to prevent, punish, and not participate in genocide are part of universally recognized peremptory norms of international law, binding on all states and international organisations at all times.

Sport and Human Rights

The experts stressed that the sports world cannot operate under a “business as usual” mindset while grave human rights abuses are taking place.

“Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices,” they said.

They pointed out that international sports organisations, such as FIFA and UEFA, are bound by human rights responsibilities under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

No Punishment for Individual Athletes

The experts made clear that their call targets the State of Israel as a national team, not individual athletes.

“We have always maintained that individuals cannot bear the consequences of the decisions their government makes, so there should be no discrimination or sanctions against individual players because of their origin or nationality,” they explained.

This distinction reflects the UN’s long-standing position that international sanctions should not punish individuals for state policies beyond their control.

Precedents in International Sport

The experts noted that national teams representing states involved in severe human rights abuses have been suspended before. For example:

South Africa was banned from international sporting competitions during the apartheid era.

Russia’s national teams and clubs were suspended from international football competitions following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The UN experts argued that similar action is now necessary in the case of Israel to ensure consistency in the application of international law and human rights standards.

Civil Society Pressure

The call from UN experts reflects growing demands from civil society organisations urging FIFA and UEFA to act. Campaigners argue that allowing Israel to continue competing on the international stage “normalises” the situation and undermines international efforts to hold the state accountable for violations of international humanitarian law.

The experts warned that states hosting competitions, states where FIFA and UEFA are based, and states engaging in competitions with Israel must also consider their legal obligations not to remain neutral in the face of genocide.

A Legal and Moral Imperative

In their statement, the UN experts urged FIFA and UEFA to fulfil their human rights responsibilities and suspend Israel’s national team until compliance with international law is achieved.

“There is a legal and moral imperative to take every measure possible to end the genocide in Gaza now,” the experts said. “FIFA must stop legitimising the situation arising from Israel’s unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

They emphasised that suspending Israel from international football would send a clear signal of accountability, demonstrating that the global sports community refuses to tolerate state actions that breach fundamental international laws.