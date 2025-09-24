A Triumph on the Field: Afghan Refugee Women Set to Compete in Dubai Soccer Tournament
The Afghanistan national women's soccer team, composed of refugee players, will compete in an official tournament in Dubai for the first time since 2018. Hosted by FIFA, the event signifies a significant moment for Afghan women's sports, despite domestic challenges and Taliban regime restrictions.
The Afghanistan national women's soccer team, formed by refugee players, is preparing to return to the field next month in Dubai in a four-team tournament, FIFA announced on Wednesday.
While the team still cannot officially represent Afghanistan in World Cup qualifiers, they will compete against the United Arab Emirates, Chad, and Libya from October 23-29. This marks Afghanistan's first official women's soccer participation since 2018, following the reinstatement of Taliban rule in 2021, which halted women's sports.
FIFA has emphasized that the tournament symbolizes its commitment to ensuring women's right to play and pursue their passions. The United Arab Emirates, ranked No. 117, will host the games, while the teams from Chad and Libya are yet to receive FIFA rankings.
