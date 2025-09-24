Left Menu

India's Women Cricketers Amp Up Fielding Skills Ahead of World Cup

In preparation for the Women's World Cup starting September 30, India's women's cricket team focused on enhancing their fielding skills. A BCCI video showed them practicing catching, throwing, and hitting drills. Smriti Mandhana's recent performance against Australia adds hope for their World Cup campaign.

India's women's cricket team is intensively preparing for the upcoming World Cup, with fielding improvements a primary focus during their initial training sessions. The team is determined to refine their skills after a tough series against Australia, showcasing drills in a BCCI-released video.

Fielding was the main emphasis as players practiced precise throwing to hit stumps, rapid ball returns to the wicketkeeper, and sharp catches, simulating intense match conditions. These preparations come as a response to earlier shortcomings noticed against the Australian side.

Bolstering India's campaign is Smriti Mandhana, whose stellar form promises a strong push for the elusive World Cup title. Mandhana's recent performance against Australia, including a rapid 50-ball century, sets an optimistic tone as the team gears up for their opening match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

