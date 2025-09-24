Tommy Fleetwood Anticipates Intense Ryder Cup Showdown

Tommy Fleetwood is bracing for a fierce challenge at the upcoming Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black, anticipating a determined U.S. team seeking revenge for Europe's victory in Rome.

Having secured his first PGA Tour win, Fleetwood remains one of Europe's most formidable competitors. He expects passionate New York fans to test the defending champions extensively.

Recalling a heavy defeat in 2021, Fleetwood stresses the motivation derived from past losses. The U.S. team aims to leverage their home turf advantage, much like Europeans did in Illinois in 2012.