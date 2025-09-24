Left Menu

Tommy Fleetwood Anticipates Intense Ryder Cup Showdown

Tommy Fleetwood readies for a fervent U.S. retaliation at the Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black, following his pivotal role in Europe's victory in Rome. Drawing from previous experiences of defeat, he emphasizes motivation and the impact of home advantage, setting the stage for a highly charged competition.

Tommy Fleetwood is bracing for a fierce challenge at the upcoming Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black, anticipating a determined U.S. team seeking revenge for Europe's victory in Rome.

Having secured his first PGA Tour win, Fleetwood remains one of Europe's most formidable competitors. He expects passionate New York fans to test the defending champions extensively.

Recalling a heavy defeat in 2021, Fleetwood stresses the motivation derived from past losses. The U.S. team aims to leverage their home turf advantage, much like Europeans did in Illinois in 2012.

