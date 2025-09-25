India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

There were a handful of Indian supporters at the Qushaian Al-Mutairi Hall in Ardiya, but they were the fortunate few to witness a historic moment unfold. India recorded their first-ever international futsal victory as they overpowered Mongolia 3-0 in the last Group A clash of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The two sides went into the break with India narrowly leading 1-0. It was not just their maiden win on the international stage but also the first clean sheet in Indian futsal's young history. In a sport still taking its initial steps on the national front, this landmark result may well mark a turning point in Indian futsal.

The star of the evening was Seaon D'Souza, who netted a brace with goals in each half. Anmol Adhikari put the finishing touches, registering the third and final goal. India had already been eliminated from the qualifiers following defeats against Kuwait (1-4) and Australia (1-10). However, with pride at stake and a chance to finish on a high, the team showed remarkable character. With the victory, India ended third in Group A with three points in their second appearance in the tournament's qualifiers.

Mongolia, ranked 110th in the world (25 spots above India), entered the match equally eager to break their winless run in qualifiers stretching back to 2018. India had to dig deep and deliver a performance of discipline and desire to secure the result. Much like in their spirited display against Kuwait, India approached the match with confidence and tactical discipline. Although Mongolia dominated possession early on, India stayed compact defensively, threw themselves into blocks, and denied the opponents time and space.

The first breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute. India captain Nikhil Mali saw his shot blocked by the advancing Mongolian goalkeeper Narmandakh Battulga but pounced on the loose ball and laid it off to D'Souza, who smashed his shot into the top left corner to hand India a 1-0 lead going into half-time.

The second half saw Mongolia push hard for an equaliser, but India held firm. Then, in the 33rd minute, India launched a swift counter-attack. A long ball released Mali, who drew the goalkeeper out before feeding D'Souza with a clever pass. The forward calmly slotted the ball into an empty net, bringing up his third goal of the tournament. India's momentum continued, and they struck again in the 35th minute. Aman Shah played in Anmol Adhikari, who made no mistake to put the result beyond doubt.

The final whistle confirmed a famous 3-0 win for India, capping off their campaign with a performance to remember - one that may inspire a new generation of Indian futsal players. Player of the match Seaon D'Souza said, "It feels absolutely amazing. I am really proud of myself and my team because this marks our first victory in futsal, and I was able to contribute with two goals. I would like to express my gratitude to my coach, teammates, the team physio, the entire support staff, and of course, the Indian fans in Kuwait who came to support us in every game. I am deeply grateful to them, and I would like to dedicate these goals to my mom and dad," as quoted from the official website of AIFF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)