Selectors Back Padikkal Over Nair for India's Test Series vs. West Indies

In a surprising turn, Karun Nair has been left out of India's Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, with selectors opting for the youthful prowess of Devdutt Padikkal. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar cited Padikkal's recent exploits with the bat as a critical factor in the decision.

Nair, who has notched 205 runs in four tests against England with an average of 25.62, including a fighting half-century in his last outing, has been bypassed. Agarkar admitted the expectations were higher for Nair's performances, but the selectors concluded that Padikkal provides a more promising option at this juncture.

Despite his past heroics, including a remarkable triple century, Nair finds himself replaced by Padikkal, who demonstrated form with the India A team. As India prepares for their first Test on October 2 in Ahmedabad, the squad reflects a blend of experience and potential, further accentuated by the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna and the return of vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja.