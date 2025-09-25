Aston Villa's European Comeback: Unai Emery's Challenge
Aston Villa is set to begin its Europa League journey against Bologna amid a challenging start to their season. Managed by Unai Emery, a seasoned Europa League victor, Villa aims to turn their fortunes around following their domestic struggles and recent setbacks in the English League Cup.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Aston Villa faces a challenging opening match against Bologna in their Europa League campaign, hoping to turn the tide after a disappointing start to the season. Under the guidance of Unai Emery, the renowned four-time Europa League winner, the team looks to leverage his expertise.
Despite Emery's impressive achievements, including leading Villa to significant Premier League finishes and a Champions League quarterfinal, the team is struggling, without a win in five Premier League matches and already out of the League Cup. Thursday's match serves as a pivotal moment for the team to regain its momentum.
In other matches, Rangers seek their first domestic win against Genk, while teams like Salzburg, Porto, Celta Vigo, and others gear up for their Europa League battles. The competition mirrors the Champions League format, with 36 teams involved, aiming for new victories as the league phase kicks off over two days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aston Villa
- Unai Emery
- Europa League
- Bologna
- football
- Villa Park
- Champions League
- Rangers
- Genk
- UEFA
ALSO READ
Dalian's Football Fiesta: A Fusion of Sport and Culture
Mohun Bagan's International Football Challenges Amid Safety Concerns & Domestic Strategies
Sports News Recap: Key Updates in Basketball, Football, and More
Barcelona's Gavi Set for Surgical Procedure Amid Intense Football Campaign
Super Cup Kicks Off a New Era for Indian Football