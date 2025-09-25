Aston Villa's European Comeback: Unai Emery's Challenge

Aston Villa faces a challenging opening match against Bologna in their Europa League campaign, hoping to turn the tide after a disappointing start to the season. Under the guidance of Unai Emery, the renowned four-time Europa League winner, the team looks to leverage his expertise.

Despite Emery's impressive achievements, including leading Villa to significant Premier League finishes and a Champions League quarterfinal, the team is struggling, without a win in five Premier League matches and already out of the League Cup. Thursday's match serves as a pivotal moment for the team to regain its momentum.

In other matches, Rangers seek their first domestic win against Genk, while teams like Salzburg, Porto, Celta Vigo, and others gear up for their Europa League battles. The competition mirrors the Champions League format, with 36 teams involved, aiming for new victories as the league phase kicks off over two days.

