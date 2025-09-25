Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Injury to Advance in Tokyo Open

World number one Carlos Alcaraz displayed his resilience on Thursday, battling through a foot injury to secure victory against Argentina's Sebastian Baez at the ATP 500 Tokyo Open. The 22-year-old Spaniard, who recently reclaimed the top spot after his U.S. Open triumph, needed a medical timeout early in the match.

Despite a momentary scare and heavy strapping on his left foot, Alcaraz continued to deliver, breaking Baez at a crucial moment to take the first set. Following a short rain delay, Alcaraz maintained his momentum, closing the match without facing a break point, finishing in an hour and a half.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz expressed relief over his ability to continue playing despite his injury scare. He will face Belgium's Zizou Bergs next, aiming to become only the sixth player to win the Tokyo title while holding the world number one ranking.

