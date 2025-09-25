Gaganjeet Bhullar Challenges PGTI Suspension as Unjust

Gaganjeet Bhullar has vehemently questioned the Professional Golf Tour of India's (PGTI) decision to suspend him, describing the action as "illegal, unauthorised, and mala fide." He claims the timing was deliberate to exclude him and 16 others from the upcoming DP World India Tournament.

Bhullar, a recipient of a show-cause notice for participating in an alternate golf league, expressed his readiness to take legal steps if denied entry. His criticism extends to the PGTI's Disciplinary Action Committee, which he accuses of suspending players without necessary hearings or authority.

The golfer also highlighted what he sees as inconsistencies and malpractice within the PGTI's governing structures, alleging misconduct in the application of rules and questioning the legitimacy of the body's composition itself.

