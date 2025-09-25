Farook Higher Secondary School Triumphs at 64th Subroto Cup

Farook Higher Secondary School from Kerala emerged victorious in the junior boys category at the 64th Subroto Cup International football tournament, held at Ambedkar Stadium. They secured their triumph with a commanding 2-0 win over Amenity Public School, highlighted by goals from Takhellamba in the 20th minute and Adikrishna in the 62nd minute.

The prestigious event had distinguished attendees, including Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, PVSM AVSM, who is the Chief of the Air Staff and Chairman of the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society. Also gracing the occasion was Divyansh Singh Panwar, an Olympian and Indian shooting team member, serving as the Guest of Honour.

The champions walked away with a cash prize of Rs. 5,00,000, while the runners-up were awarded Rs. 3,00,000. Additionally, the semi-finalists and quarterfinalists received Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 40,000, respectively, as part of the tournament's prize distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)