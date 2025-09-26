Victor Radley Opts Out of Rugby Ashes Amid Controversy

England's rugby league team will be without forward Victor Radley for the Ashes series against Australia. Radley received a 10-game ban from his club, the Sydney Roosters, amid a drug-related controversy involving a former teammate. Although not charged, he chose to excuse himself from England's squad.

Radley, who has represented England nine times, will donate A$30,000 to a hospital and has apologized for his actions. England's coach, Shaun Wane, expressed respect for Radley's decision and emphasized the need for fully focused players for the historic series against Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has committed to the Ashes, despite several players switching allegiances to Samoa. Australia's squad announcement follows the National Rugby League final, while England will name their squad shortly afterward.

(With inputs from agencies.)