Shamar Joseph's Setback as Johann Layne Joins Windies for India Tour

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was ruled out of the Test series against India due to injury, with Johann Layne stepping in. Joseph, a crucial player, has been effective since his debut. Layne, from Barbados, will replace him for the series starting in Ahmedabad.

Updated: 26-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:40 IST
Shamar Joseph's Setback as Johann Layne Joins Windies for India Tour
  • India

West Indies cricket faced a setback as pacer Shamar Joseph was excluded from the upcoming Test series against India due to an undisclosed injury. The team announced that Johann Layne, an uncapped all-rounder, will replace Joseph in the squad.

The Test series, scheduled to commence on October 2 in Ahmedabad, will miss the presence of the formidable Joseph, whose impressive performance has been a standout since his debut last year. The 26-year-old has bagged 51 wickets in 11 Tests, with an economy rate slightly over three.

Johann Layne, a 22-year-old Barbadian seam bowling all-rounder, brings fresh energy to the team with his First-Class experience of 19 matches, accumulating 495 runs and 66 wickets. Windies Cricket has confirmed Joseph's reassessment before the white-ball series against Bangladesh starting October 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

