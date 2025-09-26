Shamar Joseph's Setback as Johann Layne Joins Windies for India Tour

West Indies cricket faced a setback as pacer Shamar Joseph was excluded from the upcoming Test series against India due to an undisclosed injury. The team announced that Johann Layne, an uncapped all-rounder, will replace Joseph in the squad.

The Test series, scheduled to commence on October 2 in Ahmedabad, will miss the presence of the formidable Joseph, whose impressive performance has been a standout since his debut last year. The 26-year-old has bagged 51 wickets in 11 Tests, with an economy rate slightly over three.

Johann Layne, a 22-year-old Barbadian seam bowling all-rounder, brings fresh energy to the team with his First-Class experience of 19 matches, accumulating 495 runs and 66 wickets. Windies Cricket has confirmed Joseph's reassessment before the white-ball series against Bangladesh starting October 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)