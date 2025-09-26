Usain Bolt: Sprinting Legacy Fueled by Cricket Inspiration

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt credits his remarkable track achievements to his passion for cricket. In a recent discussion, Bolt revealed that watching cricketers' dedication inspired him to excel on the track.

Bolt, known for setting world records and clinching eight Olympic gold medals, discussed his journey during a 'Fireside chat' at Jamnabai Narsee Campus. He emphasized that hard work was pivotal to his success, stating it took immense dedication and effort to reach the top.

The Jamaican sports icon also compared the challenge of defending an Olympic title to winning it, acknowledging that retaining a gold medal poses a greater challenge due to heightened competition.