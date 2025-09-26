Suryakumar Yadav Fined for Controversial Comments on Indo-Pak Match

Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav has been penalized with a 30% match fee deduction due to comments he made during the Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan. His remarks, which alluded to military tensions between the two nations, have sparked controversy.

Pakistan lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Yadav dedicated a victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces, considering it a political statement.

Following a hearing led by ICC match referee Richie Richardson, Yadav pleaded not guilty and was advised to avoid making political statements for the rest of the tournament. The incident has further strained relations, highlighted by India's symbolic refusal to handshake with Pakistani players.

(With inputs from agencies.)