Sri Lanka's Strategic Moves Ahead of Final Showdown

In the last Super 4s match of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka decided to bowl first by winning the toss against India. This game, though inconsequential, serves as a prelude to the final, with India already having secured a place in the final with Pakistan.

India made two strategic changes to their lineup, introducing Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, offering a rest to key players Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka responded by bringing in Janith Liyanage instead of Chamika Karunaratne.

Both teams gear up for the highly anticipated final on Sunday between India and Pakistan, as they refine their strategies and prepare for a thrilling championship clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)