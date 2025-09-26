Emotional Reunion: Romain Grosjean's Tearful Return to Formula One
Romain Grosjean returned to the Formula One track with Haas at Italy's Mugello circuit after his fiery 2020 crash in Bahrain. Overwhelmed with emotion, he fought back tears as he was warmly applauded by teams from Ferrari, Red Bull, and Pirelli, marking a sentimental closure to his F1 journey.
Romain Grosjean, a name etched into Formula One history, made a poignant return to the track, marking his first appearance in a Formula One car since his dramatic 2020 crash in Bahrain. The 39-year-old Frenchman joined his former Haas team at Italy's Mugello circuit, finally receiving the farewell he missed years ago.
As Grosjean took to the circuit, emotions ran high. "They made me cry at the end of the day," he admitted. Teams from Ferrari, Red Bull, and Pirelli gathered to applaud his return, a moment Grosjean had anticipated in 2020, yet found even more fulfilling now.
The event not only celebrated Grosjean's survival but also his resilience and passion for racing. Despite a wet track, Grosjean embraced the experience, reminiscing how his last standing start at Bahrain differed dramatically from now. "A rainy day, a happy day," he concluded warmly.
