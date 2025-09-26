Left Menu

Emotional Reunion: Romain Grosjean's Tearful Return to Formula One

Romain Grosjean returned to the Formula One track with Haas at Italy's Mugello circuit after his fiery 2020 crash in Bahrain. Overwhelmed with emotion, he fought back tears as he was warmly applauded by teams from Ferrari, Red Bull, and Pirelli, marking a sentimental closure to his F1 journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:25 IST
Emotional Reunion: Romain Grosjean's Tearful Return to Formula One

Romain Grosjean, a name etched into Formula One history, made a poignant return to the track, marking his first appearance in a Formula One car since his dramatic 2020 crash in Bahrain. The 39-year-old Frenchman joined his former Haas team at Italy's Mugello circuit, finally receiving the farewell he missed years ago.

As Grosjean took to the circuit, emotions ran high. "They made me cry at the end of the day," he admitted. Teams from Ferrari, Red Bull, and Pirelli gathered to applaud his return, a moment Grosjean had anticipated in 2020, yet found even more fulfilling now.

The event not only celebrated Grosjean's survival but also his resilience and passion for racing. Despite a wet track, Grosjean embraced the experience, reminiscing how his last standing start at Bahrain differed dramatically from now. "A rainy day, a happy day," he concluded warmly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prachanda Steps Down Amid Gen Z Uprising in Nepal

Prachanda Steps Down Amid Gen Z Uprising in Nepal

 Nepal
2
Starbucks' Interim Tech Leadership: The Digital Turnaround Plan

Starbucks' Interim Tech Leadership: The Digital Turnaround Plan

 Global
3
Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup

Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup

 India
4
Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management

Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025