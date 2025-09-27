Left Menu

Simeone's Atletico Set for Derby Duel

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone emphasizes present focus as his team faces Real Madrid amidst a hectic schedule. Despite Real's perfect start in LaLiga, Atletico has historically been a formidable challenge. Simeone stresses improvement amid a tight derby schedule, aiming for consistent team evolution.

Diego Simeone
  • Country:
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid's manager, Diego Simeone, is concentrating on his team's current performance rather than dwelling on past records as they prepare for Saturday's critical LaLiga match against local rivals Real Madrid.

Real Madrid has started the season impeccably, recording six consecutive victories in the Spanish league. However, when it comes to derbies with Atletico, Real has struggled, failing to secure a win in their last five encounters.

Simeone, acknowledging the progress of his opponents, notes improvements in both attack and defense under coach Xabi Alonso. With his side currently having amassed nine points from six matches, Simeone is pushing for continual advancement and resilience from his squad, especially given a packed match schedule.

