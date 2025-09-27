Cameron Young Shines in Ryder Cup Debut

Cameron Young electrified the U.S. team on his Ryder Cup debut, sinking five birdies as he and partner Justin Thomas triumphed over Europe's Rasmus Højgaard and Ludvig Åberg. This match marked one of only two victories for the U.S. team on Friday, with Europe leading overall.

Young expressed mixed emotions, crediting Thomas for support throughout the day. The intense debut followed his selection by captain Keegan Bradley in August, after which Young waited for his moment as he was benched in the Friday morning session.

Following his initial success, Young, who boasts a significant local connection, will play with Bryson DeChambeau in the Saturday foursomes. Known for his strong ties to New York, Young previously set a record at Bethpage Black, a demonstration of his enduring talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)