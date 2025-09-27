Scheffler's Struggles Continue at Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, has had a rocky start to the Ryder Cup, finishing the opening day 0-2. This performance mirrored the worst opening day by a top-ranked player since Tiger Woods.

Scheffler, alongside Russell Henley in the morning and J.J. Spaun in the afternoon, failed to secure victories in both the foursomes and fourballs. Despite his individual achievements, Scheffler's teams lagged behind, contributing to the U.S. trailing Europe overall by a score of 5 1/2 to 2 1/2.

Even with a late resurgence in the afternoon, Scheffler and his partners faced a difficult match against the European duo of Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, ultimately ending in a 3-and-2 loss. Nonetheless, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley remains hopeful for a comeback.

