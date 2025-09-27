Left Menu

Scheffler's Struggles Continue at Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, faced challenges at the Ryder Cup, going 0-2 on the opening day. Despite his personal triumphs in the sport, his performance with teammates was lacking. Europe took a significant lead over the U.S., but Scheffler aims to bounce back on the following day.

Updated: 27-09-2025 09:27 IST
Scottie Scheffler
  • Country:
  • United States

Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, has had a rocky start to the Ryder Cup, finishing the opening day 0-2. This performance mirrored the worst opening day by a top-ranked player since Tiger Woods.

Scheffler, alongside Russell Henley in the morning and J.J. Spaun in the afternoon, failed to secure victories in both the foursomes and fourballs. Despite his individual achievements, Scheffler's teams lagged behind, contributing to the U.S. trailing Europe overall by a score of 5 1/2 to 2 1/2.

Even with a late resurgence in the afternoon, Scheffler and his partners faced a difficult match against the European duo of Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, ultimately ending in a 3-and-2 loss. Nonetheless, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley remains hopeful for a comeback.

