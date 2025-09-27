Bagnaia Triumphs at Japanese Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia, a two-time MotoGP champion, made a stunning comeback by clinching the Japanese Grand Prix title from pole position. His dominance was evident as he maintained a significant lead, ultimately crossing the finish line comfortably ahead of his Ducati teammate Marc Marquez.

Marquez's second-place finish has not only bolstered his quest for a seventh MotoGP title but also extended his lead in the standings by a substantial 191 points over Alex Marquez. In this event, Alex finished in a disappointing 10th position, fundamentally affecting his contention.

Marquez expressed a cautious optimism, acknowledging that Sunday's race in Motegi could secure his title if he maintains a point advantage. Meanwhile, KTM's Pedro Acosta performed impressively, claiming third place, just ahead of Joan Mir.