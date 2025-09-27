Left Menu

Bagnaia Triumphs at Japanese Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, strengthening his performance in the MotoGP circuit. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez boosted his chances for a seventh title, finishing second and extending his championship lead over his brother Alex Marquez by 191 points.

Francesco Bagnaia, a two-time MotoGP champion, made a stunning comeback by clinching the Japanese Grand Prix title from pole position. His dominance was evident as he maintained a significant lead, ultimately crossing the finish line comfortably ahead of his Ducati teammate Marc Marquez.

Marquez's second-place finish has not only bolstered his quest for a seventh MotoGP title but also extended his lead in the standings by a substantial 191 points over Alex Marquez. In this event, Alex finished in a disappointing 10th position, fundamentally affecting his contention.

Marquez expressed a cautious optimism, acknowledging that Sunday's race in Motegi could secure his title if he maintains a point advantage. Meanwhile, KTM's Pedro Acosta performed impressively, claiming third place, just ahead of Joan Mir.

