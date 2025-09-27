All Blacks Triumph in Thrilling Bledisloe Cup Clash Against Wallabies

In a thrilling Rugby Championship encounter, the All Blacks held off a determined Wallabies comeback to secure a 33-24 victory, retaining the Bledisloe Cup for another year. Cam Roigard, returning from injury, was instrumental in the win, scoring two tries, including a crucial late one.

The All Blacks took an early 17-point lead with tries from Caleb Clarke, Leroy Carter, and Roigard. However, Australia closed the gap to two points when Carlo Tizzano scored, bringing the contest to the brink.

With Australia's Harry Potter shown a yellow card in the 73rd minute, New Zealand capitalized on the advantage. Roigard sealed the game with his second try, ensuring the All Blacks remained unbeaten in Auckland's Eden Park for 31 years. The victory pushes New Zealand to the top of the Rugby Championship standings.

