Armless Archer Sheetal Devi Makes History with Gold Win

Eighteen-year-old armless archer Sheetal Devi from India won gold in the women's compound individual category at the Para World Archery Championship, defeating Turkiye's Oznur Cure Girdi 146-143. Devi, who shoots with her feet and chin, secured her third medal, showcasing her remarkable talent and determination.

In a stunning display of skill and resilience, eighteen-year-old Sheetal Devi, an armless archer from India, bagged gold in the women's compound individual category at the Para World Archery Championship. Defeating Turkiye's world No.1 Oznur Cure Girdi with a score of 146-143, Sheetal etched her name into the annals of archery history.

This victory marks her third medal in the championships, as she previously secured a mixed team bronze with her partner Toman Kumar and earned a silver in the team event with Sarita. Utilizing her exceptional foot and chin shooting technique, Sheetal captivated audiences and proved her prowess on the international stage.

Sheetal's win avenges her narrow defeat against Girdi at the 2023 Pilsen World Championships. Her composure and consistency throughout the final match were key to her success, as she delivered flawless shots in the deciding end to clinch the gold. Her achievements represent a significant milestone for para-athletes, inspiring many with her dedication.

