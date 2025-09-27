Cricket Titans Clash: Women's World Cup Back with a Bang

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the Women's World Cup, all eyes are on the reigning champions, Australia, who are poised to make history with back-to-back victories. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts on September 30, featuring formidable contenders like England, New Zealand, and India, all eager for glory.

Australia, boasting 13 ICC trophies, remains humble despite their winning streak. Captain Alyssa Healy stresses the importance of staying grounded, acknowledging the threat posed by the other teams. Meanwhile, India's Harmanpreet Kaur, hosting the tournament for the first time in 12 years, is eager to capitalize on home advantage and secure a maiden victory.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine, nearing the twilight of her international career, is determined to inspire her team to a second World Cup win. With a blend of experienced and young talents in the squad, the anticipation is palpable. England's new captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, is poised to lead her team with vigor in this championship-filled month.

(With inputs from agencies.)