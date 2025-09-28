England's Women's Rugby Triumph: Dominance Redefined
England's women's rugby team has claimed the World Cup, capping a 33-match unbeaten streak under coach John Mitchell. The victory highlights significant investment in the sport, setting a benchmark despite challenges faced by rivals like Canada. The triumph reflects a high period for women's sports in Britain.
Mitchell, named World Rugby coach of the year, emphasized how England's financial backing allowed them to form a strong squad, while many rival teams are just starting to professionalize. Despite rising competition, he is confident that England can maintain its edge in women's rugby.
Mitchell, named World Rugby coach of the year, emphasized how England's financial backing allowed them to form a strong squad, while many rival teams are just starting to professionalize. Despite rising competition, he is confident that England can maintain its edge in women's rugby.
The victory aligns with other recent successes in women's sports in Britain, including the English football team's European Championship win. Players celebrated their World Cup victory passionately, highlighting the ever-growing enthusiasm and support for women's rugby.
