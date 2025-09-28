England's Women's Rugby Triumph: Dominance Redefined

England's women's rugby team has established itself as a formidable force, clinching the World Cup on Saturday. This remarkable achievement extends their unbeaten run to 33 matches, underscored by the strategic guidance of their coach, John Mitchell, who praised England's investment in women's sports.

Mitchell, named World Rugby coach of the year, emphasized how England's financial backing allowed them to form a strong squad, while many rival teams are just starting to professionalize. Despite rising competition, he is confident that England can maintain its edge in women's rugby.

The victory aligns with other recent successes in women's sports in Britain, including the English football team's European Championship win. Players celebrated their World Cup victory passionately, highlighting the ever-growing enthusiasm and support for women's rugby.